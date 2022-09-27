West Lothian crime news: Large police presence called to Broxburn in what police are now treating as a 'false call'
A large police presence was spotted in West Lothian last night.
By Rachel Mackie
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 11:23 am
Police were called to a residential street in Broxburn on Monday evening after receiving reports of someone being unwell.
They are now treating this as a false call.
A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: "Around 7.10pm on Monday, 26 September, police were called to assist a report of someone unwell in Cardross Road, Broxburn.
Most Popular
-
1
West Lothian crime: Cars parked in Livingston train station vandalised overnight by 'Corsa Cannibals'
-
2
Edinburgh Ice Rink: Murrayfield Ice Arena opening date revealed as much-loved ice-skating venue returns
-
3
East Lothian GPs: 'Damning' review into Riverside Medical Practice reveals patients unable to book appointment
"Officers attended and carried out enquiries, however this is being treated as a false call."