West Lothian crime news: Large police presence called to Broxburn in what police are now treating as a 'false call'

A large police presence was spotted in West Lothian last night.

By Rachel Mackie
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 11:23 am

Police were called to a residential street in Broxburn on Monday evening after receiving reports of someone being unwell.

They are now treating this as a false call.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: "Around 7.10pm on Monday, 26 September, police were called to assist a report of someone unwell in Cardross Road, Broxburn.

"Officers attended and carried out enquiries, however this is being treated as a false call."

