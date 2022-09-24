Police in West Lothian are appealing for information after the theft of maintenance equipment from a secured container in East Calder.

Entry was forced to the container at Nethershiel Road in East Calder between 1 pm on Saturday, September 17 and 11.30 am on Sunday, September 28.

A red Ferris Z1 ride-on lawnmower, an orange and black Stihl BT131 auger, orange and black Stihl hedge trimmers, and an orange and black Stihl leaf blower were stolen from within.

The items are estimated to have a combined value of more than £18,000.

Police Constable Matthew Brown of Broxburn Police Station said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who believes they may have seen any suspicious activity around the area to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who believes they may have seen any of these items for sale.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 1453 of 18 September, 2022, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”