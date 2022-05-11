West Lothian crime news: Man appears in court accused of murdering West Lothian woman, Aimee Cannon

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering West Calder woman Aimee Cannon.

By Rachel Mackie
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 2:59 pm

Ms Cannon was found with a number of serious injuries at a property on Learmonth Crescent around 6.35pm on Saturday, 7 May, 2022.

A 25-year-old man, who was charged on Tuesday, appeared briefly in private on petition from custody at Livingston Sheriff Court.

Michael Porchetta, who lives in West Calder made no plea, and has been remanded in custody.

He will appear again in court within eight days.

