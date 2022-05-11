Ms Cannon was found with a number of serious injuries at a property on Learmonth Crescent around 6.35pm on Saturday, 7 May, 2022.
A 25-year-old man, who was charged on Tuesday, appeared briefly in private on petition from custody at Livingston Sheriff Court.
Michael Porchetta, who lives in West Calder made no plea, and has been remanded in custody.
He will appear again in court within eight days.
