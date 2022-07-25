Police have arrested a man in connection with two assaults, including that of a 71-year-old.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers arrested the 26-year-old and charged him in relation to two assaults in West Lothian, as well as robbery and vandalism.

The first incident occurred around 1 am on Saturday, July 23, when a 43-year-old was assaulted, and money and a mobile phone were stolen from a property in the Mooreland area of Addiewell.

Then, around 2.30 am on the same day, a 71 year old was assaulted on Longanlea Road in the village.

Next, around 3.30 pm on that same Saturday, police were alerted to vandalism at a property, again, on Mooreland Gardens.

The man is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court today.

Two men, aged 18 and 23, were also arrested in connection with the incidents and released pending further enquiries.

Police Scotland released the information in a post on social media.