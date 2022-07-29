West Lothian crime news: Man charged with a number of housebreakings and thefts in the Broxburn area

A man has been charged with housebreaking in West Lothian.

By Rachel Mackie
Friday, 29th July 2022, 12:03 pm
Updated Friday, 29th July 2022, 12:04 pm

Police have charged a 33-year-old man with a number of alleged housebreakings and thefts in the Winchburgh, Broxburn and Deans areas of West Lothian.

The incidents in question took place between May and July this year.

The man is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Monday, 1 August.

In a statement that they shared online, Police Scotland added that “a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

