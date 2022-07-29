Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have charged a 33-year-old man with a number of alleged housebreakings and thefts in the Winchburgh, Broxburn and Deans areas of West Lothian.

The incidents in question took place between May and July this year.

The man is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Monday, 1 August.

In a statement that they shared online, Police Scotland added that “a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”