West Lothian crime news: Man with bladed weapon hunted after attempted robbery in Bathgate service station
Staff were left frightened after a man with a bladed weapon attempted to rob a service station in West Lothian.
Police have launched a manhunt after the incident at the service station on Edinburgh Road in Bathgate around 6.40 pm last Thursday.
The man entered the premises in possession of a bladed weapon.
He has been described as white in his early 20s, 5ft 6in and spoke with a Scottish accent.
He was wearing dark clothing, sunglasses with a dark face covering.
He was last seen making off in the direction of Starlaw Crescent.
Detective Constable Alan Gibson said: “No-one was injured but staff were left frightened by what happened.
“We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch with us.
“Anyone with any information should contact officers on 101 quoting incident 2902 of Thursday, 8 August, 2022.
“Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”