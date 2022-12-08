Officers in West Lothian are hunting a man who robbed a local shop brandishing a knife.

Around 7.20 pm on Wednesday, a man entered a shop on Pumpherston Road in the village of Uphall Station, armed with a knife.

He threatened staff and demanded the money from the till before making off towards Uphall Train Station.

In a statement online, Police Scotland confirm: “The two members of staff within the store were uninjured but badly shaken by the incident.

“The suspect is white, around 6 ft. tall with a slim build. He spoke with a local accent and was wearing dark coloured clothing and gloves.

"Officers have been reviewing CCTV footage and carried out door-to-door enquiries.”

Detective Constable Ross Collett added: “From enquiries carried out so far, the suspect was loitering in the area, which is a busy thoroughfare, prior to the robbery taking place so other members of the public may have noticed him. I would also appeal to motorists with dash cam equipment to check for footage which could assist our investigation. If anyone has any information, I would ask them to please get in touch with us.”

