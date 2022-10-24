Police in West Lothian are carrying out targeted patrols after receiving complaints about off-road bikes being driven dangerously.

In a statement on social media, police confirmed that they had witnessed some of this behaviour and are now carrying out enquiries in order to identify and trace the individuals involved.

The statement confirmed: “We carried out a day of action on Saturday, throughout Linlithgow, Pumpherston, Livingston, Uphall, Broxburn, Midcalder and East Calder.

"Our message is clear: if you own an off-road bike, do not use it in public streets or on land without the landowner's consent, and don’t risk the safety of yourself and others or the legal consequences.”