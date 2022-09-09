West Lothian crime news: Police investigate man approaching a child near a primary school
An investigation has been launched after a man approached a child near a school in West Lothian.
By Rachel Mackie
Friday, 9th September 2022, 3:18 pm
Updated
Friday, 9th September 2022, 3:19 pm
The incident was reported to have taken place on Rannoch Road in Whitburn, not far from both Whitdale Primary School and Whitburn Academy.
A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “Police were called around 1.05pm on Monday, 5 September, 2022 following the report of a man approaching a child on Rannoch Road, Whitburn.
"Enquiries are currently ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident."
