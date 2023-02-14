News you can trust since 1873
West Lothian crime news: Spate of break-ins in Livingston sees 21-year-old man arrested in connection

The man is set to appear in court on Wednesday

By Rachel Mackie
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 3:53pm

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of Boxing Day break-ins in Livingston.

The 21-year-old has been charged in connection with the incidents which occurred at five properties, including four businesses, in Easterfield Court, Howden Park Centre, Hawk Brae, and Follyburn.

The break-ins were reported to have happened within the space of an hour, starting from 11.55pm on Sunday, December 26.

The man is expected to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 15 February, 2023

