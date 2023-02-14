West Lothian crime news: Spate of break-ins in Livingston sees 21-year-old man arrested in connection
The man is set to appear in court on Wednesday
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of Boxing Day break-ins in Livingston.
The 21-year-old has been charged in connection with the incidents which occurred at five properties, including four businesses, in Easterfield Court, Howden Park Centre, Hawk Brae, and Follyburn.
The break-ins were reported to have happened within the space of an hour, starting from 11.55pm on Sunday, December 26.
The man is expected to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 15 February, 2023