West Lothian crime news: Teenager arrested and charged in relation to using an off road bike on public footpaths

A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged in West Lothian.

By Rachel Mackie
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 4:20 pm

The teenager was identified, arrested and charged in relation to using an off-road bike on a public footpath in the Livingston area.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

In a statement online, West Lothian Police have thanked the local community that helped them with their enquiries.

They added: “If you have any information about those using off-road bikes on public footpaths in your community please contact Police on 101 or via the ‘contact us’ form here.

“Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

