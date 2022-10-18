Mr Gault, 32, was killed last year in Livingston.

Now, a 52-year-old man and two women, aged 53 and 55, have been arrested and charged in connection with his death.

They are due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

A report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.

At the time, officers said that Mr Gault appeared to have been the subject of a "sustained and violent" attack.

He was discovered seriously injured on a footpath in the early hours of the morning of November 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad