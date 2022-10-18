West Lothian crime news: Three people, two women and one man, have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Blair Gault
Two women and one man have been arrested in connection with the death of Blair Gault.
By Rachel Mackie
Mr Gault, 32, was killed last year in Livingston.
Now, a 52-year-old man and two women, aged 53 and 55, have been arrested and charged in connection with his death.
They are due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
A report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.
At the time, officers said that Mr Gault appeared to have been the subject of a "sustained and violent" attack.
He was discovered seriously injured on a footpath in the early hours of the morning of November 16.
