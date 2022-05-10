Aimee Jane Cannon was found with a number of serious injuries at a property on Learmonth Crescent, West Calder, around 6.35pm on Saturday, May 7.

Emergency services pronounced her dead at the scene, and are now treating her death as murder.

Tributes are now pouring in across social media as the community comes to terms with the loss.

One person wrote: “Sad and Tragic poor girl” and another added “how devastating for this family.”

"So sad r.i.p beautiful young girl taken to soon xxshine brightxx” and “So sad and so young too. Sending my condolences and prayers for her family and especially her children.. sleep tight darling xx” were also posted.

Another said: “Condolences to all of the family and especially her babies. RIP beautiful girl” and someone else described her death as “heartbreaking”.

In a short statement, West Lothian Police said: “A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Aimee Jane Cannon.

“Enquiries remain ongoing following the arrest.

“Members of the public can still submit information via an online portal.

"The Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) is a website that gives the public access to a form so they can send information directly to the major incident teams based at the Scottish Crime Campus: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT22S14-PO1

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting reference 3181 of 7 May, 2022.