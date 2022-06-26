The two incidents took place in the early hours of the morning on Saturday and police are appealing to the public to come forward with any information they may have.

Officers have confirmed they are treating the break ins as linked as the same man was spotted at both.

At 2.30 am, a property was broken into in Elm Grove where a mobile phone and tablet were taken from the house, and the car, a blue Audi A3 - registration SG60 KOB – that was parked on the drive was also taken.

The second incident happened around 4.20 am the same night where the Tower Bar in Adelaide Street was broken in to.

A window was smashed and a four figure sum of cash was stolen.

A man was seen at both locations.

He has been described as of average height and build and was wearing a black Nike tracksuit with a distinctive reflective logo across the chest area of the top.

Detective Constable Adam Gow, of Livingston CID, said: “We believe the same man is connected with both housebreakings and we are eager to speak to him as part of our investigation.

“In addition, anyone who saw anything suspicious is asked to get in touch. Contact us on 101, quoting incident 0920 of 25/6/22 for the Elm Grove incident, and 1150 of 25/6/22 for the Adelaide Street incident.