The two men, a 42-year-old and a 47-year old, were arrested and charged in a connection with a robbery at a business in Livingston.

The incident happened around 10.30 am on Wednesday, July 20 on Tay Walk in the Craigshill area of the town.

The two men are due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court today, Thursday, 21 July, 2022.

Anyone with information about a crime should contact Police Scotland on 101.