West Lothian crime news: Two men have been arrested after a robbery at a business in Livingston

Police have confirmed that they have arrested two men in West Lothian.

By Rachel Mackie
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 12:18 pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The two men, a 42-year-old and a 47-year old, were arrested and charged in a connection with a robbery at a business in Livingston.

The incident happened around 10.30 am on Wednesday, July 20 on Tay Walk in the Craigshill area of the town.

The two men are due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court today, Thursday, 21 July, 2022.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Anyone with information about a crime should contact Police Scotland on 101.

Read More

Read More
Loanhead off-road motorcyclist arrested
West Lothian crime news: Two men have been arrested after a robbery at a business in Livingston