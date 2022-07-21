The two men, a 42-year-old and a 47-year old, were arrested and charged in a connection with a robbery at a business in Livingston.
The incident happened around 10.30 am on Wednesday, July 20 on Tay Walk in the Craigshill area of the town.
The two men are due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court today, Thursday, 21 July, 2022.
Most Popular
-
1
West Lothian dad Aidan Martin 'forever grateful' to hero health worker who saved his son's life after he choked on food
-
2
Hunter Square: Death of man found in city centre ‘not suspicious’
-
3
Edinburgh crime news: 14-year-old arrested in connection with the robbery of a motorcycle in the Drylaw area
-
4
Edinburgh diver dies at East Lothian's Tyninghame beach sparking investigation
-
5
Edinburgh crime news: Image released of man police believe can help investigation into assault that left victim with facial injuries
Anyone with information about a crime should contact Police Scotland on 101.