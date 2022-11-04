The child was amongst four pedestrians who were walking when a car mounted the pavement next to them. The vehicle, a dark coloured Vauxhall Insignia, then drove off. The nine-year-old suffered minor injuries and was treated by ambulance staff at the scene. No-one else was injured.

The incident happened near Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School in Blackburn, on Whitehill Road near the junction with Yule Terrace, at around 4.50pm on Thursday, November 3.

Police are carrying out enquiries to trace the car, and officers are urging witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “We are asking for anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash, or anyone with information about the vehicle involved, to please get in touch. We are also asking anyone with dash-cam footage that could assist with our ongoing enquiries to establish the full circumstances to contact us.”