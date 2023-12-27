News you can trust since 1873
West Lothian crime: Number of personal items stolen following break-in in Livingston

Police appeal for information regarding West Lothian break-in
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 27th Dec 2023, 09:35 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 09:35 GMT
A number of personal items were stolen during a break-in at a home in Livingston last week.

The incident happened at a house on Jacklin Green between 10am on Thursday, December 21 and 11.45pm on Friday, December 22. Entry was forced to the property and a number of personal items were stolen from within.

Detectives in West Lothian are appealing for information after the incident. Detective Constable Natalie Civil, of Livingston Police Station, said: “We would urge anyone who saw any suspicious activity around the area to get in touch. We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV from the area. Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1255 of December 22, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”