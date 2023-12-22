At around 2.50pm on Thursday, December 21, police received a report of damage to the door of the property on Poynter’s Road, which is believed to have happened between 3.30am on Sunday, December 17 and 2.15pm on Thursday, December 21.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone or who saw anything suspicious in the area or who may have dash cam or private CCTV which could assist to contact them. Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 2283 of December 21, 2023.”