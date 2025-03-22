Police in West Lothian are appealing for information following an overnight housebreaking in Livingston this week.

The break-in happened around 2am on Friday, March 21, at a property on Leving Place in the Eliburn area of the town.

The housebreaking happened on Thursday night/ Friday morning. Stock photo by John Devlin.

Appealing for information to trace the culprits, Detective Constable Emma Thacker, of Livingston CID, said: "Fortunately, those responsible did not manage to take anything of significant value; however, enquiries are ongoing to trace them.

“Anyone who saw anything suspicious or has information that could assist is urged to get in touch."

If you think you can help, contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0255 of 21 March, 2025. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."