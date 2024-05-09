West Lothian crime: Police appeal for information on vehicle which could be linked to break-in in Livingston
Police are appealing for information on a vehicle which they believe may be linked to a break-in in Livingston.
Officers were called to a report of an alarm being activated at a property in the town’s Thirlfield Wynd at around 10.20pm on Thursday, April 25. Police Scotland said that when officers attended there was nothing ongoing, access had been gained to the house, but nothing appeared to have been taken.
Police said It was also reported that four people were seen acting suspiciously in a vehicle parked in a nearby bus stop on the A705 between the Mill and Toll roundabouts between 10pm and 11pm. And officers are now appealing for anyone with information on that vehicle or the occupants to come forward.
Detective Constable Craig Drummond, of West Calder police station, said: “It’s important we find out more about this vehicle to help track its movements and identify the occupants. We know it was parked in a bus stop on the A705 around the time and I’d urge anyone who was on that road around 10pm on Thursday, April 25, to think back.
"Did you see the vehicle? Perhaps you saw people in the area acting suspiciously? Do you have dashcam footage which may have captured something? Please come forward with any information as it may prove vital to our investigation.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 3800 of April 25, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.