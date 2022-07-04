Police enquiries are ongoing into six reported break-ins, or attempted break-ins as well as four vehicle thefts in the Bathgate area.

None of the cars stolen have been recovered.

West Lothian Inspector James Gowling said: “A number of these incidents involved access being gained to homes through insecurities like open windows and unlocked doors.

"As such, we are urging local residents to take extra care, as our investigation continues.

“Keep your doors and windows locked when you’re not at home, or rooms are unattended, to deter opportunistic thieves.

"Where possible, do not leave valuables or car keys on display or close to an accessible door or window.

"Finally, do not leave your personal belongings or ID in your vehicle.

