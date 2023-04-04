West Lothian crime: Police ask public to look out for suspicious behaviour after string of attempted break-ins
Men seen trying to gain access to property while ‘acting suspiciously’ in Livingston
West Lothian locals have been urged to report ‘suspicious behaviour’ to the police after a number of attempted break-ins.
The first reported incident took place in the Bishops Park area of Mid Calder, in the early hours of Sunday, April 2. The owner of a property in the area discovered their patio door had been forced open, but no items had been taken from inside. Police said that two men were seen acting suspiciously at a house in the Hawthorn Bank area of Seafield the next morning, at around 4.30am on April 3. They were captured trying to open the front door on CCTV, however, did not gain entry to the property. A short time later, two men were caught on CCTV as they approached a property in the Howison Court area of Livingston at around 4.55am. Officers said they were taking interest in two vehicles parked in the driveway. The men, who were wearing dark clothing and face coverings, then ran off in an unknown direction.
Police believe the attempted break-ins are linked to high-value cars parked at the targeted properties. They are appealing for information following the string of incidents. Detective Sergeant Keith Sinclair said: "Enquiries into these incidents are ongoing, and they appear to be all linked to the presence of high value cars. I would appeal to locals who noticed any suspicious behaviour around the times of these incidents to please make contact."We are particularly keen to speak to people with CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell cameras, and ask that you check for any relevant footage that could assist.”
Locals have been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 immediately if they anything suspicious. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.