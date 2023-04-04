The first reported incident took place in the Bishops Park area of Mid Calder, in the early hours of Sunday, April 2. The owner of a property in the area discovered their patio door had been forced open, but no items had been taken from inside. Police said that two men were seen acting suspiciously at a house in the Hawthorn Bank area of Seafield the next morning, at around 4.30am on April 3. They were captured trying to open the front door on CCTV, however, did not gain entry to the property. A short time later, two men were caught on CCTV as they approached a property in the Howison Court area of Livingston at around 4.55am. Officers said they were taking interest in two vehicles parked in the driveway. The men, who were wearing dark clothing and face coverings, then ran off in an unknown direction.