West Lothian crime: Police catch man taking drugs in stolen car in Bathgate
Police discover multiple offences and find cannabis and knives
By Rhoda Morrison
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Dec 2022, 8:24am
A man has been arrested after he was found by police doing drugs in a stolen car.
Officers in Bathgate approached the vehicle on Christmas Day after they received reports of man taking drugs. On further investigation, they found that the car was also stolen.
Police then discovered that the man was banned from driving, had no insurance and was carrying cannabis and knives.
The man, who also tested positive for cannabis, was arrested by Livingston road police.