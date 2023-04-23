Emergency services descended on a residential street in West Lothian following a disturbance which saw two men taken to hospital.

Police were called to Mayfield Drive in Armadale shortly before 9am on Sunday, April 23 after officers received reports of an ongoing incident. A 66-year-old man was found with a serious facial injury and was taken to St John’s Hospital in Livingston for treatment.

A 32-year-old man, who was arrested in connection with the incident, was also taken to the same hospital.

