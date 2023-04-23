News you can trust since 1873
West Lothian crime: Police descend on Armadale's Mayfield Drive following reports of disturbance

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 17:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 17:08 BST

Emergency services descended on a residential street in West Lothian following a disturbance which saw two men taken to hospital.

Police were called to Mayfield Drive in Armadale shortly before 9am on Sunday, April 23 after officers received reports of an ongoing incident. A 66-year-old man was found with a serious facial injury and was taken to St John’s Hospital in Livingston for treatment.

A 32-year-old man, who was arrested in connection with the incident, was also taken to the same hospital.

Police descended on Mayfield Drive in Armadale following reports of a disturbancePolice descended on Mayfield Drive in Armadale following reports of a disturbance
Pictures from the scene show multiple police cars parked in the street, with officers walking in the area.