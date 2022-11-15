Police are appealing to the public, after the break-in and theft, which occurred at a property on Howatson Court on Sunday, November 13. Thieves broke into the house at around 9.20pm, before stealing a car from the driveway. The vehicle was a grey Audi A3 with the registration number GL16 UUK.

Detective Sergeant Keith Sinclair said: “We are carrying out enquiries and studying CCTV footage from in and around the local area. If you seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area on Sunday evening, or seen the grey Audi A3 along with a blue car that was in the street at the same time, please contact us.