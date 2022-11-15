West Lothian crime: Police hunt after thieves break in to house and steal car from driveway
A house in Livingston was broken into and a car was stolen from the driveway.
Police are appealing to the public, after the break-in and theft, which occurred at a property on Howatson Court on Sunday, November 13. Thieves broke into the house at around 9.20pm, before stealing a car from the driveway. The vehicle was a grey Audi A3 with the registration number GL16 UUK.
Detective Sergeant Keith Sinclair said: “We are carrying out enquiries and studying CCTV footage from in and around the local area. If you seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area on Sunday evening, or seen the grey Audi A3 along with a blue car that was in the street at the same time, please contact us.
“Anyone with personal footage that may help, or those with any details on this incident should contact 101 with reference 0429 of 14 November. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”