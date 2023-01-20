West Lothian crime: Police hunting thief who broke into Winchburgh home in Tippet Knowes Road and took jewellery
Police ask locals to check CCTV and dash cam footage
A thief who broke into a West Lothian home and made off with jewellery is being hunted by police.
The break-in occurred at around 1.10pm on Thursday at a property in Tippet Knowes Road, Winchburgh, and police are now asking those who live nearby to get in touch with information that would help with their investigation. Detective Constable Jen Rogers said: “I am asking local residents to think back and consider if they saw or noticed anything unusual in the street or nearby around the time of the break-in.
“I would urge anyone who thinks they may have information about this break-in to contact police. Likewise, anyone with dash cam or private CCTV is asked to review this and bring anything of significance to our attention.”
Anyone with information has been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1856 of January 19, 2023.