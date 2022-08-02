Officers from Livingston Road Police stopped the motorist on West Main Street, Broxburn, at around 10.30am on Monday.
The driver, a 30-year-old man, was made to do a roadside breath test. He was over three times the legal drink-driving limit, providing a reading of 61μg.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Midlothian restaurant joins an elite group of Indian restaurants with AA Rosette award
-
2
Edinburgh firefighters rush to fire in Leith, after residents report hearing loud bang
-
3
Edinburgh to become Scotland's first short-term lets control zone
-
4
Edinburgh man, 35, in ‘critical’ condition after being struck by black Mercedes
-
5
Edinburgh crime news: Police seize electric motorcycle and seek its owner after dangerous driving in Niddrie
Police discovered that the motorist was in possession of cocaine and was also wanted on warrant.
He was arrested, and has been reported to the procurator fiscal.
Later, at the station, the man provided an alcohol reading of 50μg.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 10.30am on Monday, 1 August 2022, officers stopped a vehicle on West Main Street, Broxburn.
“A 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with driving offences and being in possession of an illicit substance.
“He was released on an Undertaking and is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 30 August, 2022.”