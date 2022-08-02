Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Livingston Road Police stopped the motorist on West Main Street, Broxburn, at around 10.30am on Monday.

The driver, a 30-year-old man, was made to do a roadside breath test. He was over three times the legal drink-driving limit, providing a reading of 61μg.

Police discovered that the motorist was in possession of cocaine and was also wanted on warrant.

He was arrested, and has been reported to the procurator fiscal.

Later, at the station, the man provided an alcohol reading of 50μg.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 10.30am on Monday, 1 August 2022, officers stopped a vehicle on West Main Street, Broxburn.

The drink-drive limit in Scotland is 22 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath (or 50 micrograms per 100ml of blood).

“A 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with driving offences and being in possession of an illicit substance.