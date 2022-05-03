Two men were seen trying to break into the rear of Livi Express in the Crofthead Centre, Livingston, at around 4.30am on Sunday, April 24.

The first suspect is described as being slim with a short beard. During the incident, he was wearing tracksuit trousers and a padded jacket.

The second suspect was of medium build with a short beard. He was wearing an EA7 jacket with trousers and a baseball cap. He also wore Adidas trainers.

Police are appealing to people who were in the area at the time who may have witnessed these two men acting suspiciously.

They are asking anyone who has any information that will help the ongoing enquiry to contact officers by calling 101 with reference number 1720 of 24 April. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.