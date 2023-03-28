West Lothian crime: Police make arrest after pursuing driver down Edinburgh Road in Bathgate
A man has been arrested and charged after a police chase.
Officers were alerted to concern for a man driving in the Bathgate area, at around 10.15pm on Sunday, March 26. The driver refused to stop, so police took up chase and pursued him through streets in the West Lothian town. An eyewitness spotted multiple police cars driving through the area with sirens on, and also witnessed a helicopter flying above. The chase ended at Edinburgh Road, near the Kaim Park Hotel. Police arrested and charged a 34-year-old man with a number of offences. He was due to appear at court yesterday, on Monday, March 27.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: Around 10.15pm on Sunday, 26 March, 2023, police received a report of concern for a man driving in the Bathgate area. The vehicle failed to stop for police and a low-speed pursuit ended in the Edinburgh Road area. A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a number of offences. He was expected to appear at court on Monday, 27 March, 2023.”