Officers were alerted to concern for a man driving in the Bathgate area, at around 10.15pm on Sunday, March 26. The driver refused to stop, so police took up chase and pursued him through streets in the West Lothian town. An eyewitness spotted multiple police cars driving through the area with sirens on, and also witnessed a helicopter flying above. The chase ended at Edinburgh Road, near the Kaim Park Hotel. Police arrested and charged a 34-year-old man with a number of offences. He was due to appear at court yesterday, on Monday, March 27.