Police have made a fresh appeal for information following the brazen theft of two shipping containers containing £15,000 - £18,000 worth of football equipment last month.

The shameless crime involved a flatbed lorry with a crane removing the containers in broad daylight from the Albyn Park football pitches on the afternoon of Wednesday, February 14.

Making a renewed appeal for information, Constable David Campbell said: “We have been carrying out a number of enquiries including checking CCTV footage from in and around the local area since this was reported to police on Sunday, February 25.

“Between 2.15pm and 2.35pm on Wednesday, 14 February 14, a flatbed lorry with a crane attached drove to the rear entrance of Albyn Park where a local football team store their equipment in blue shipping containers. The lorry removed one container, then returned for the other one.