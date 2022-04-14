Around 8.50 am on Wednesday, police, acting under warrant, forced entry into a house on Esk Drive.

They recovered a quantity of what they believe is cocaine and more than £2,000 of cash.

Enquiries into the case are ongoing.

West Lothian crime: Police recover large quantities of drugs and cash after raid on Livingston home

Detective Sergeant John Irvine said: “This operation highlights our ongoing commitment to dealing with drugs in our communities.

"Drugs cause nothing but harm and misery in our communities. Local people can be assured that we are doing everything we can to target criminality and that we rely on their support to help us disrupt drug activity.

"I would encourage anyone with any information to contact us or call Crimestoppers. You can be confident that any concerns you have or any information passed on will be acted upon.”

Anyone who needs to can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

