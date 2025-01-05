Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are searching for two men dressed all in black with balaclavas after a 38-year-old man was rushed to hospital on Saturday night.

Detectives are appealing for information following the serious assault in Armadale, West Lothian, at around 7.25pm on Saturday, January 4, outside a property on Lower Bathville.

A 38-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh following the incident, where he remains in a serious condition.

Enquiries so far suggest two men, dressed all in black and wearing balaclavas, were seen in the area at the time. They were later seen getting into a white car, which travelled west along Lower Bathville.

The incident happened at Lower Bathville, Armadale on Saturday night. | Google Maps

Detective Sergeant Keith Sinclair said: "Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident are ongoing, and we are asking anyone with information that may assist to come forward.

"Similarly, if you have CCTV, ring doorbell or dash-cam footage, please review it and share anything that might assist us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2706 of Saturday, January 4. Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.