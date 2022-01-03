West Lothian crime: Police seize BMW with light bar after driver spotted behaving in 'antisocial manner'
Road police in Livingston seized a vehicle on Sunday evening after the driver was spotted allegedly behaving in an antisocial manner behind the wheel.
The driver of the BMW had reportedly already been issued with an anti-social behaviour order (ASBO) for their driving. As this was the second incident, the vehicle was seized by officers.
The insurance company has been contacted about the light bar installation on the car.
Officers shared the incident on Twitter in a bid to discourage others from behaving in a similar manner.
A spokesperson said: “Road police saw this BMW driven in an antisocial manner in Livingston.
"Driver previously issued with an antisocial behaviour order (ASBO) for their driving.
"As it's the second instance the vehicle was seized. Insurance company being contacted about the light bar installation.”