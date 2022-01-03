The driver of the BMW had reportedly already been issued with an anti-social behaviour order (ASBO) for their driving. As this was the second incident, the vehicle was seized by officers.

The insurance company has been contacted about the light bar installation on the car.

Officers shared the incident on Twitter in a bid to discourage others from behaving in a similar manner.

A spokesperson said: “Road police saw this BMW driven in an antisocial manner in Livingston.

"Driver previously issued with an antisocial behaviour order (ASBO) for their driving.

"As it's the second instance the vehicle was seized. Insurance company being contacted about the light bar installation.”

