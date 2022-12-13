The first vehicle, a black Volkswagen Passet, was stolen from a property in Loganlea Road, Addiewell, at around 8.20am on Sunday, December 11. The car was later found on the B7015 between West Calder and Stoneyburn.

An hour later, a white Vauxhall Corsa was taken from a property on Dick Gardens in Whitburn, at around 9.40am. As the thief was making away with the vehicle, the owner of the house was knocked to the ground and hit by the car. The man was injured and was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. He has now been released following treatment.

The suspect is described as being male, aged 20-30, of medium build. He was seen wearing a light blue beanie-style hat and a black top.

In response to the two thefts, police are urging West Lothian residents to not leave their car unattended.

Detective Constable David McDougall said: “Our enquiries are ongoing into these incidents and I am appealing for anyone with any information which may assist us to contact us.

“The owners of both of these vehicles had only momentarily left them unattended while the engine was running in order to defrost the car.

“With temperatures to remain low I would urge residents not to leave their cars unattended as it only takes seconds for an opportunist to take the vehicle. I would encourage people to use other options including covering windscreens at night or using manual scrapers or de-icing products.”

