West Lothian crime: Police warning after bogus caller targets house in Armadale
Police have warned the public to be on their guard following a bogus caller incident in West Lothian.
Detectives at Livingston said a 73-year-old woman was in her home in Glenside Gardens, Armadale, when she answered her door to two men who offered to check the gutters on the building.
They walked around her property and carried out some work. After they had left, the woman discovered a quantity of jewellery had been stolen from her home.
The incident happened at around 11.45am on Sunday and police are appealing for witnesses.
Most Popular
-
1
King Charles III Proclamation Edinburgh: Boos and protests during Accession of new King at Mercat Cross
-
2
Queen Elizabeth II dies: What's happening in Edinburgh today? What time is the Royal Mile procession?
-
3
Queen Elizabeth II LIVE BLOG: Thousands gather in Edinburgh l Queen's coffin is moved from Holyrood to St Giles Cathedral l King Charles III arrives in the Capital
They say the first suspect is described as white, around 40 years of age and of slim build with dark-coloured hair. He also had a short beard.
The second suspect is described as around 25 years of age with short, dark-coloured hair. He was wearing a hi-visibility vest, a light-coloured hooded top and dark-coloured trousers.
They both made off in an old-style Ford Transit tipper van. It was described as damaged and dirty.
Detective Constable Laura Hanlon said: “To prey on the most vulnerable members of our community within their own home and make them feel unsafe it completely despicable.
“There may be other people in the area who saw these two men, or who has been approached by them. If you have had someone at your door recently that you were unsure of, or if any elderly relatives has informed you of an incident, please contact us.
“Anyone with information that may assist our investigation should contact 101 with reference number 1789 of 11 September. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”