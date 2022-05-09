Jewellery worth around £5,000 has been stolen from a home in West Lothian.

Detectives are appealing for information after the break-in at a house in Linlithgow.

Entry was forced to a property on Braehead Park in the town sometime during the week between 2.30pm on Sunday, May 1 and 4.30pm on Saturday, May 7.

Jewellery with an estimated value of around £5,000 was reportedly stolen from inside the house.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an online statement, Detective Constable Ross Collett of Livingston Police Station said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to come forward.

“If you saw anything suspicious in the area, or if you may have private CCTV footage from the area then please get in touch.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 3485 of 7 May.”

Anyone with information can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.