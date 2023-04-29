News you can trust since 1873
West Lothian crime: Quantity of cash and jewellery stolen from Livingston home

Police appeal for information following West Lothian break-in

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 29th Apr 2023, 13:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 13:13 BST

A quantity of cash and jewellery worth a four-figure sum was stolen during a break-in and theft at a house in West Lothian earlier this week.

The incident happened at a property at Aller Place, in the Eliburn area of Livingston, on the morning of Wednesday, April 26, between 8.30am and 9am. Three men wearing dark clothing were seen arriving in a dark coloured Peugeot estate car and parking close to the house.Detective Constable Civil said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious people or vehicles in the Eliburn area to get in touch. In particular, we would be keen to speak to anyone who has relevant doorbell or CCTV footage from around this time.“If you can help, please contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 1022 of 26 April 2023. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

