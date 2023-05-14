News you can trust since 1873
West Lothian crime: Serious assault in Broxburn sees 27-year-old man taken to hospital

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the assault to come forward

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 14th May 2023, 09:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th May 2023, 09:38 BST

A 27-year-old man has been taken to hospital after he was seriously assaulted in West Lothian.

The man was walking in West Main Street at 7.30pm on Saturday, May 13, when he was attacked. He was taken to Edinburgh's Royal Infirmary for treatment but his condition is currently unknown.

Police have asked anyone who may have witnessed the assault or driven past at the time to get in touch with officers. Detective sergeant Keith Sinclair said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone with information to get in touch. We are also keen to speak with anyone who witnessed this assault or has dash-cam footage that may assist us.”Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 3810 of May 13.

Police were called to reports of a serious assault in Broxburn which left a man in hospitalPolice were called to reports of a serious assault in Broxburn which left a man in hospital
