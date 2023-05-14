The man was walking in West Main Street at 7.30pm on Saturday, May 13, when he was attacked. He was taken to Edinburgh 's Royal Infirmary for treatment but his condition is currently unknown.

Police have asked anyone who may have witnessed the assault or driven past at the time to get in touch with officers. Detective sergeant Keith Sinclair said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone with information to get in touch. We are also keen to speak with anyone who witnessed this assault or has dash-cam footage that may assist us.”Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 3810 of May 13.