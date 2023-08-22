West Lothian crime: Serious assault in the Eliburn area of Livingston leaves man in hospital
A 56-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was assaulted in West Lothian.
The victim was taken to St John’s Hospital in Livingston following the serious assault near Wood Place in the town’s Eliburn area at around 2.50pm on Sunday, August 20.
Detectives investigating the assault are now working to identify two men. The first man is described as white and aged in his early to mid-twenties. He is 5ft 11, of slim build and was wearing dark clothing. The second man is described as white, 5ft 11, of slim build and was wearing a blue hooded top. He was also aged in his early to mid twenties.
Detective Constable Alan Gibson said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information about those involved to get in touch.” Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 2134 of August 20.