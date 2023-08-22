A 56-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was assaulted in West Lothian.

The victim was taken to St John’s Hospital in Livingston following the serious assault near Wood Place in the town’s Eliburn area at around 2.50pm on Sunday, August 20.

Detectives investigating the assault are now working to identify two men. The first man is described as white and aged in his early to mid-twenties. He is 5ft 11, of slim build and was wearing dark clothing. The second man is described as white, 5ft 11, of slim build and was wearing a blue hooded top. He was also aged in his early to mid twenties.