Four houses in West Lothian appear to have been specifically chosen by theives in targetted housebreakings - with the same house hit twice.

Police in West Lothian are appealing for information after a spate of housebreakings across the county - with police saying that the houses appeared to be “specifically chosen”.

A total of four hosues in Longridge, Fauldhouse and Livingston were hit between Wednesday, 22 October and Saturday, 25 October with jewellery stolen from the premises on at least two of the occasions.

High value jewellery was stolen from a propery on Ridge Court, Longridge at around 9.30pm on Wednesday before the occupants of a house in Main Street, Fauldhouse awoke to find a man in their home. On this occasion the suspect ran off empty-handed and was seen to join two others in the street.

On Saturday, 25 October, between 5pm and 10.20pm, the same home in Main Street, Fauldhouse, was targeted again. Nothing was taken from within.

Around 7.20pm on Saturday, 25 October, a home in Curlew Brae, Livingston, was targeted but the suspects were disturbed at the address and fled, stealing a jewellery box.

Police said the incidents, including one on Curlew Brae in Livingston, were targetted. | Google Maps

The last housebreaking took place between at some point through the evening and night of Saturday, 25 October. On this occasion a house in Lochshot Place, Livingston, was broken into. It has still to be confirmed what was stolen.

All three suspects are described as male, tall, slim, wearing dark coloured tracksuits, gloves and had their faces covered. They all had trainers on that had fluorescent stripes on the heel.

Detective Sergeant Kevin Clark, Livingston CID, said: “We believe that all these homes were targeted by the same three suspects. It would appear that their intent was to steal jewellery and that the houses were specifically chosen for that reason.

“Officers are checking CCTV from the area and making local enquiries. Due to the proximity of each address and the fact they were able to get to each quickly, we believe the thieves would have had access to a car and either drove or were dropped off at each address.

“If you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area prior to or after the incidents, or indeed, saw a car in the days prior that looked out of place, then please call police.”

Details can be passed to officers via 101. Please quote incident number 2891 of Saturday, 25 October, 2025, when calling. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. This can be done anonymously if you wish.