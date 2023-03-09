West Lothian crime: Teenage boy taken to hospital after being assaulted by man outside Bathgate shop
A 17-year-old boy required hospital treatment after an assault in West Lothian.
The teenager was in a store in Bathgate when he was approached by a man, at around 4.35pm on Wednesday, March 8. Police said the man then followed the youth out of the store and onto Philip Avenue, where he assaulted him. The teenage victim was injured, and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
The suspect is described by officers as being around 5ft 5ins, of slim build, and being in his twenties. During the attack, he was wearing a black puffer style jacket, black joggers and had a mask covering the bottom half of his face. Police are now asking anyone who has any information that could help their investigation to get in touch.
Detective Jennifer Rogers said: ”We are appealing for information and asking anyone who saw what happened or saw the man, before or after the incident, to get in touch. If you can assist please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 2544 of Wednesday, 8 March, 2023, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”