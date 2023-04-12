Police said the incident at the Almondvale Centre bus station at the weekend had caused concern in the community and thanked members of the public for their help.

Police Scotland posted on Facebook: “West Lothian Police can confirm a 17 year old man was arrested and charged in relation to an assault involving a bus driver that occurred at the Bus Station, Almondvale Centre, Livingston, on Saturday April 1, 2023. We are aware that this incident has caused concern in the local community and we would like to thank them for their assistance.”