West Lothian crime: Teenager charged following assault on bus driver

Police thank public over incident which ‘caused concern’ in community

By Ian Swanson
Published 12th Apr 2023, 07:40 BST- 1 min read

A teenager has been arrested and charged after a bus driver was assaulted in Livingston.

Police said the incident at the Almondvale Centre bus station at the weekend had caused concern in the community and thanked members of the public for their help.

Police Scotland posted on Facebook: “West Lothian Police can confirm a 17 year old man was arrested and charged in relation to an assault involving a bus driver that occurred at the Bus Station, Almondvale Centre, Livingston, on Saturday April 1, 2023. We are aware that this incident has caused concern in the local community and we would like to thank them for their assistance.”

A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged after an assault on a bus driver at the Almondvale Centre bus station in Livingston. Picture: Ian GeorgesonA 17-year-old has been arrested and charged after an assault on a bus driver at the Almondvale Centre bus station in Livingston. Picture: Ian Georgeson
