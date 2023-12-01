West Lothian crime: Thieves break into house in Howatston Court, Livingston
Thieves broke into a house in Livingston and stole a number of personal items.
Police are now appealing for information following the break-in at a property in Howatston Court, Livingston, between 3pm and 10pm on Thursday, November 30.
Detective Seargeant Peter Baxter of Police Scotland said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the break-in, or has any information which could assist officers, to get in touch. We would also ask anyone who may have private CCTV or dash-cam footage of the area at the time to contact us.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 3660 of Thursday, November 30, 2023, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.