Two men broke into the business in Livingston Village, West Lothian, at around 1am on Monday, October 31. The pair stole the till, before fleeing the scene.

The first suspect is described as being a man, around 5ft 8in in height, and of slim build. On the night of the break-in, he was wearing a dark jacket with the hood up and dark trousers. The other suspect is described as being a man, 5ft 8in in height, and of slim build. He was wearing a black jacket with a white cross on the chest. He also had the hood up and was covering his face with a black face mask.

Officers in West Lothian are urging anyone who spotted anything or anyone suspicious around the time of the incident to come forward to police. They are particularly keen for any dashcam or private CCTV footage of the area.

Detective Constable Laura Hanlon said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or observed two man matching the description to get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone in the area to check any dashcam footage or private CCTV and contact us if they believe they can assist.”