Police are appealing for information following the break-in, which happened at a house in Cunningham Crescent, Broxburn , on Friday, December 22, between 7.30am and 11.20am. Officers are reviewing relevant CCTV footage from in and around the area for any additional information.

Detective Constable Natalie Civil of Police Scotland said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time to consider if they noticed anything unusual or suspicious, perhaps people you’ve never seen before. If anyone has any doorbell recording equipment, please check it as it could have captured an image which could assist our investigation.”