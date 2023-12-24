West Lothian crime: Thieves ransack house in Broxburn, steal personal items and take SUV parked in drive
Thieves ransacked a West Lothian house and stole personal items before driving off in the SUV parked in the drive.
Police are appealing for information following the break-in, which happened at a house in Cunningham Crescent, Broxburn, on Friday, December 22, between 7.30am and 11.20am. Officers are reviewing relevant CCTV footage from in and around the area for any additional information.
Detective Constable Natalie Civil of Police Scotland said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time to consider if they noticed anything unusual or suspicious, perhaps people you’ve never seen before. If anyone has any doorbell recording equipment, please check it as it could have captured an image which could assist our investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1217. Alternatively, they can give information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.