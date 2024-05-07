Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A hard-working tradesman has been left “devastated” after thousands of pounds worth of tools were stolen from his van in a residential street.

Thieves broke into the Ford Transit, which was parked in Meadowbank, Livingston, on Sunday night. But heating engineer John Robertson did not discover the theft until the following morning.

His wife Judith said: “My husband has worked so very hard all his life, but now the tools that he has worked to buy over the years have been stolen. He is totally devastated by this cruel act. He’s 64 now, so he’s been working for a long time. He said he’d be as well retiring now but he can’t because he doesn’t reach retirement age till he’s 66. So we’re in a position where he’ll have to buy them again.”

She said the break-in did not come to light until Monday morning. “My husband was up early and he was walking the dog when one of the neighbours said ‘Your van’s been tampered with’ and your heart just sinks. The tools they’ve taken are about £3,000 – that’s just what he can see has gone. So it could be more – it’ll only be when he goes to get something that he’ll realise it’s gone.”

And Mrs Robertson said there had been a spate of vans being targeted in the area. “So far I know of three vans that were robbed or there was an attempt to rob. It’s people’s livelihoods. We need help anyone – maybe people have either dash cams or ring door bells. They shouldn’t get away with this.

"I’ve also been on the phone to pawn shops and looking on Facebook marketplace. What was taken was DeWalt tools – hammer drill, grinder, auto-feed gun, reciprocating saw and the list goes on. So if anybody tries to sell you this, please say no.”