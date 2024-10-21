Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A three-figure sum of money was stolen from a West Lothian service station during a robbery last night.

Detectives are appealing for information following the robbery in Winchburgh at around 8.30pm on Sunday, October, 20, at a service station on the B9080.

A three-figure sum of cash was taken during the robbery, and there were no reported injuries.

The robbery occurred at this Winchburgh service station on Sunday night. | Google Maps

The suspect is described as being a man, around 6ft tall, of slim build. He was wearing a grey jumper, grey trousers, a pink snood and blue gloves.

Detective Constable Jennifer Rogers said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything to contact us.

“We also ask any drivers in the area at the time with dashcam footage to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 3395 of 20 October, 2024. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555