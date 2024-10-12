Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for information following two separate, but believed to be linked, housebreakings in Livingston this week.

The first incident was reported to police on Friday, October 11. At around 8.15pm that night, the occupants of a house on Chuckethall Road, Deans, returned home to find it had been broken into and two suspects still within.

Startled by the family’s return, the suspects ran from the house and into a neighbouring garden. The occupants were not injured but were very shaken by what had happened.

One of the suspects is described as white, 5ft 6 to 5ft 7, medium build, wearing a mask, a navy hooded top with the hood up, dark jeans or tracksuit bottoms.

A second suspect is described as white, 5ft 6 to 5ft 7, medium build, wearing a balaclava and similar dark clothing. It is believed both men spoke in what was thought to be an Eastern European accent.

The second Livingston break-in was reported to police this morning, Saturday, October 12. On this occasion, a home on Waverley Crescent was broken into between 8pm on Thursday, October 10, and 8am on Saturday, October 12.

Detective Sergeant Derek Smith, Livingston CID, said:“I’d urge anyone with information, or who may have anyone acting suspiciously in the area of the break-ins to come forward.

“If you have any information, including dashcam or door-bell footage from around the two addresses, that you think may help our investigation then please get in touch.”

Any information can be passed to officers at Livingston Police Station via 101. Please quote incident numbers 3460 of 11 October and Inc 0854 of Saturday, 12 October 2024.

Advice on keeping your home safe can be found on the Police Scotland website.