West Lothian crime: Two teenagers charged following off-road bikes incident in Bathgate
Two teenagers have been charged following an off-road bikes incident in West Lothian yesterday.
A 17-year-old and a 14-year-old were charged with a number of offences following the incident involving an off-road bike and a quad bike being used in Balbardie Park, Bathgate.
At around 1.30pm yesterday, Tuesday, January 7, police received a number of reports of these bikes riding throughout the park, including near to the playpark and near to the Xcite sports centre.
Both bikes involved in the incident have been seized by the police and reports will be sent to the relevant authorities.