West Lothian crime: Two teenagers charged following off-road bikes incident in Bathgate

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 8th Jan 2025, 08:33 GMT
Two teenagers have been charged following an off-road bikes incident in West Lothian yesterday.

A 17-year-old and a 14-year-old were charged with a number of offences following the incident involving an off-road bike and a quad bike being used in Balbardie Park, Bathgate.

The off-road bikes which were seized by police officers in Bathgate on Tuesday, January 7.The off-road bikes which were seized by police officers in Bathgate on Tuesday, January 7.
The off-road bikes which were seized by police officers in Bathgate on Tuesday, January 7. | Police Scotland

At around 1.30pm yesterday, Tuesday, January 7, police received a number of reports of these bikes riding throughout the park, including near to the playpark and near to the Xcite sports centre.

Both bikes involved in the incident have been seized by the police and reports will be sent to the relevant authorities.

