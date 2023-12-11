West Lothian crime: Two vans have tyres slashed in Main Street, East Calder
Two vans have had their tyres slashed in a West Lothian street.
Police are appealing for information after the tyres of the two vans were damaged in the Main Street area of East Calder. It happened between 10.30am and 10.45am on Friday, December 8, 2023, near the Tesco supermarket.
Police say a man on a bicycle was seen nearby and left the area towards Calderwood. The tyres of a white Iveco Daily and a white Nissan NV200 were found to have been slashed.
The man is described as aged in his 20s or 30s, around 6ft tall, of thin build and wearing dark clothing with a snood covering part of his face.
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1118 of Friday, December 8, 2023, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.